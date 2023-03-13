The ESU Spring Invite track and field meet set for Saturday has been canceled due to forecasted cold temperatures.
"Due to the forecast of cold temperatures in the 30s with 20 mph winds and with the health and safety of the student-athletes in mind, this weekends ESU Spring Invite track & field meet has been canceled and will not be made up," ESU Athletics said in a release.
This would have been the first outdoor competition of the year for the Hornets, following the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11.
The outdoor season will now begin with the ESU Relays on March 23 - 25 at Welch Stadium and Zola Witten Track.
The competition will begin with the multi-events at 1 pm on Thursday, March 23 and conclude on Saturday, March 25 with the 4x400m relays at around 5:30 p.m.
Next year Welch Stadium and Witten track will be the host site for the 2024 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. It will be the fourth time Emporia State has played host to the national championships.
