The Flint Hills Community Health Center has implemented an online screening tool to better assist patients who may have traveled to high-risk areas amid the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
The screening tool asks patients several questions to determine whether or not they are at-risk of carrying the virus. These are the same questions that are currently being asked through the health center's current phone screening system.
"Currently people are calling into our phone system for screening to be completed," Melissa J. Smith, FHCHC community health nurse, said. "Although this has been effective, it does require more staff time and wait time for the patients."
The idea, Smith said, is to cut down the wait time for patients on the phone. Patients who are able to fill out the online form are encouraged to do so.
"With the same questions being online for people to fill out, it is a quick form for the community to fill out and comes to our public health staff electronically for us to review," she said. "If any of the answers on the forms are positive, staff will contact them back to further evaluate the situation and give further instructions if needed."
Smith said the online screenings, in conjunction with phone screenings, should speed up the process for patients. Each screening is reviewed, but only patients whose history presents a risk of exposure to COVID-19 will receive a call back from the health center.
"I do want people to understand that they we are reviewing every screening form — online and by phone — however they will only be called back if there are concerns with their screening such as symptoms after travel, contact with a positive case or traveling from a higher risk area," she said.
The tool can be found by visiting www.flinthillshealth.org/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.