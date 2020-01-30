Greenwood County commissioners are forming a proclamation to hold a moment of silence for former Sheriff Matt Samuels, who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 19, 2005.
The request for the tribute came from family member Dale Samuels at a recent commission meeting.
“He was a great sheriff,” he said, as he asked for the moment of silence for the county, city and schools.
Commissioners agreed that it would be an appropriate tribute and asked County Counselor Paul Dean to draft the proclamation for the event to be published in both county newspapers, the radio and county Facebook pages.
Some discussion was held as to when to hold the moment. As the actual day has already passed this year, the decision was made to hold it at 1 p.m. Monday. This would allow all the county schools to be in session, along with county and city offices, so they may all participate.
Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels, Matt Samuels’ son, asked that the day be held on the actual day for years following to make Jan. 19 more symbolic. Commissioners agreed and designated 10 a.m. Jan. 19 as the day and time for future years.
In other business, Road and Bridge Director Darrel Chrisman informed commissioners about a situation with the City of Madison regarding providing a salt/sand mixture.
“The City of Madison is a little upset with me because they can’t get salt and sand,” he said.
Several years ago, the county asked for Madison’s assistance in treating two short sections of county road in exchange for providing salt/sand for the city’s needs. In the event of snow or ice, the county was having to drive its truck up to the north end of the county just to treat the two chip/seal portions of the roads; 365th, west of K99 and 380th, west of K99. The arrangement was beneficial for both parties, and Madison agreed to take on the responsibility for treating the two county roads.
City Council President Earl Murphy had been attempting to contact Chrisman to obtain the salt/sand before the last ice storm, but was unable to reach him. They were forced to drive to Hutchinson to purchase the salt/sand treatment on their own.
“I told them Thursday it would be better for them to get their own,” Chrisman said. “We can’t get ours.”
Chrisman told commissioners the City of Hamilton is also wanting to purchase salt/sand and the county is unable to provide it. He added the agreement with Madison was made back when the county only had one little truck and was having trouble getting to all the county roads. Now, the county has two trucks and is able to treat the two small county roads west and northwest of Madison and then work their way south to the Hamilton/Virgil Road to continue treating.
Commissioner Chuck Spradlin agreed it was better for Madison to purchase its own salt/sand, but noted the county needed a more adequate way to purchase more in advance and have better storage for their own needs.
Dean, who is also Madison’s mayor, told the council it was not a matter of Madison needing help.
“We got our salt and sand a long time by ourselves and we can continue to do that,” he said.
Commissioners voted to drop the arrangement with Madison, 5-0.
