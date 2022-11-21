Frank Dan Scobee “Demo Dan” Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frank Dan Scobee “Demo Dan” of Emporia died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. He was 73.Private services will be held at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. 