EUDORA — The Emporia High wrestling squad got a trio of first-place finishes as the Spartans were third as a team Saturday at the Eudora Tournament of Champions.
Freshman Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won the 132-pound field with an 8-1 day, while Ethan Garate was 5-3 to top the 170-pound bracket. Senior Whitney Hall won all eight of his matches to be the victor at 220 pounds.
All 13 varsity Spartans that competed won at least two matches.
Hall, en route to the top spot on the podium, won each of his final matches by fall, defeating Eudora’s Alec Hopson in the quarters, Lansing’s Marcus Hester in the semis and Ottawa’s Jared Ferguson in the championship bout.
Tungjaroenkul also won his way through the final three matches of the day. He earned a 6-0 decision over Eudora’s Will Schreiner before getting a 5-3 sudden victory over Lansing’s Hartwell Taylor. In the championship battle, he outlasted Ottawa’s Collin Creach by a 3-2 mark.
Garate finished the day strong, picking up a first-place spot at 170 after pinning Olathe North’s Dalton Sterling, Lansing’s Ethan Cunning and KC Schlagle’s Phoenix Downs.
In the 152-pound competition, TeShawn Ervin narrowly missed sharing an undefeated day with Hall. Ervin was 8-1, falling only to Jacob McLain of Lansing in the championship match.
The other Spartans with winning records on the day were Lukas Hainline (7th at 113), David Schaefer (7th at 126) and Alex Redick (7th at 145).
Josue Palomares went 2-3 to finish sixth at 106 pounds, David Tucker (120) and Bobby Trujillo (182) both went 4-5 on the day and Tanner Tibbetts was 4-6.
Darin Neal was 2-7 in the 195-pound realm, finishing fifth and Johnny Castanon was 2-5 in the 285-pound division.
The next varsity action for the E-High varsity will be a home tournament on Saturday.
