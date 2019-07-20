The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas discussed tax incentives during its Friday morning meeting.
Tax abatements can be offered to incentivize businesses to come to Emporia and build here.
RDA President Kent Heermann provided members information about some of what Emporia can offer prospective businesses.
They discussed the wording of some of the information provided to these businesses, which they admitted was a bit one-size-fits-all and which was written roughly 20 years ago.
Member Jim Shepherd said he felt some of the wording could be potentially seen as condescending to established business owners, telling them something they already know.
Member Rick Tidwell asked if it was appropriate to have the same pitch for every business, from large, well-established companies already in the community to smaller ones just looking to expand.
Emporia State University President Allison Garrett talked about what might be done to draw entrepreneurs that are unfamiliar with Emporia.
“We’ve got great materials that speak to what it’s like to live in Emporia,” she said. “There’s some data in there that a business would be interested in, but a business that’s going to be looking in Emporia’s probably going to have different interests.”
“They’re going through a funneling process,” Heermann said of businesses seeking a place to land. “Most companies that (are) outside the area are looking for an existing building. There are not many around. If they can find that, they can narrow in on those communities and peel the onion more, because they don’t want to waste a lot of time learning about a community.”
He felt such a company would seek places with what they needed first and worry about what else that community had to offer in terms of amenities after establishing the community could accommodate their needs as a business.
“They go through and look at certain criteria to screen the initial community and determine, ‘OK, where do we need to make the deep dive?’” Heermann said.”We provide them information so they get a little feel and flavor of what the community’s like, obviously. But it’s more geared for when you start having that conversation with incentives.”
Some prospective companies, he said, just ask about tax incentives up front.
Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods expressed some concern about how the information was presented.
“If you have one giant information dump that has everything, I think it will get overwhelming,” Woods said.
Tidwell felt there needed to be something that outlined everything and summed it up.
“The point of making others aware of which incentives are there, to me, is a very big deal,” he said. “The big guys are going to already know.”
But smaller businesses such as his own — ValuNet Fiber — might not know exactly where to go or who to go to in order to locate that information. Tidwell felt it would be a good idea to find a way to let people know what incentives were out there for qualifying companies.
The group discussed methods which could be used to be more efficient in getting that info out there to those who need it.
Woods suggested providing “incentives 101” style information that would detail what could be offered to businesses looking to expand, relocate, add staff, etc. This information, he said, could draw more interest if it was better known by the general public.
The RDA also discussed adding further incentives to bring workers in and drawing companies that hire remote workers.
