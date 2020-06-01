The Flint Hills Senior Life Fair Committee announced Monday that the 2020 Flint Hills Senior Life Fair has been cancelled this year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair was scheduled for Wednesday, October 21st, at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. This would have been the 19th year for the annual event, which brings over 300 seniors together and features vendor booths, educational sessions and entertainment.
Vicki Brooks, Vice-chair of the committee, said the decision to cancel this year’s fair was difficult, but the safest for all parties involved.
“We are disappointed to miss out on a year of fun and education for our senior population, but the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus and the vulnerability of our senior population made it the right decision to make for our community at this time," Brooks said.
"With our committee, we actually don't all work in the same place; there are people for several organizations that help run this each year. We figured that with all the planning involved in our own meetings, organizing vendors, all the tables and things like that, we'd run into some problems. Rather than compete with all of that as well as some of the risk involved made our decision to cancel a lot easier. We didn't want to spend months planning something only to have it be cancelled or have no one come because its unsafe."
Those with remaining questions about the fair can call Vicki Brooks at Newman Regional Health at (620) 343-6800 ext. 22521 or Valerie Libertus at Holiday Estates at 620-343-1175.
