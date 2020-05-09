Many Emporians know Jenny Losada for her position as co-owner of Casa Ramos. Some may even know her for her singing.
Now, it’s time to get to know Losada for her role as a nurse at Newman Regional Health.
In 2010, Losada was quite ill for about a month and was in and out of the hospital during that time. She said it was a vulnerable time, during which she built relationships with the nurses and doctors.
“They took such good care of me,” she said.
While in the hospital, Losada would ask the nurses a myriad of questions about their education and profession. She was inspired by the way the nurses cared for her and said they were the people she “trusted the most in that moment in life.”
“Nurses really have to have that heart for it,” she said, “not just the skills, not just the stomach. You need the spirit … to do the job right.”
Losada received her nursing degree from Emporia State University and has been at the side of patients for six years now. ESU ranks in the top 25 percent of nursing schools in the U.S.
“The instructors are amazing,” Losada said. “They’re strict and very down-to-the point, but they were ethically one of the best people I’ve known in my life.”
Before school, she was solely a server at Casa Ramos, the restaurant she and her husband Carlos co-own. She compares her nursing and her restaurant work to be similar in that they are both a way for her to serve people. She still serves when the restaurant is open, but much of her time now is spent nursing alongside some of her former classmates.
“It’s awesome to see your peers,” she said. “We know what it was like to get there. We’re living the dream that we one time had to be in that position and be in that place, and now it’s part of our life.”
As a PRN (pro re nata) nurse, Losada fills in at the hospital when she is needed, and she has taken on more shifts during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Losada said the COVID-19 positive patients at Newman are lonely, depressed and scared because of their inability to have friends and family visit and because of the limited time nurses spend in the patient’s room.
“The patients need that care and that love that nurses can give them,” she said.
Losada must take extra precautions nowadays to stay safe from work to home. Though she would always get clean when returning home from work, she now removes her work clothes and shoes in the garage, disinfects her shoes, and showers immediately before even hugging her children and husband. She admits that handling it all can be difficult, but she finds release in interacting with her children, working out and doing yoga. Most of all, Losada prays.
“I pray a lot,” she said. “I can’t control it, so I just leave it in God’s hands and do my part and try to do the best that I can — for me, for my family, for my patients, for my organization.”
Though things may be out of her hands, “being a nurse is like doing God’s work because you’re taking care of people,” she said.
Losada said nursing has made her “kinder” and “more sensitive.” She thinks about how vulnerable she and loved ones have been in similar positions of needing medical care, so she approaches each patient with compassion and the intention to build an authentic, helpful relationship. She aims to connect deeply with what her patients are feeling and expressing, because nurses respond to what patients verbally and nonverbally express.
Some may say Losada is a teacher, too. She believes in a holistic approach to health - staying healthy physically, mentally and spiritually, and she educates her patients on the importance of that. She fills an extra educational need by being a Spanish/English translator between patients and other nurses or doctors.
“I’m Hispanic, so when I have patients that are Hispanic, I go into more detail with them, maybe to have think deeper, because if no one is translating, or we’re using the [Proprio] translating method for our patients, it’s different than being one-on-one,” she said.
The Hispanic population in Emporia is growing, and she feels the hospital is growing in its Spanish-speaking efforts, too, with more multilingual signs and education. Losada feels her bilingualism is, as she tells her kids, “a superpower.” Sometimes she gets pulled away from what she is doing, in order to go translate somewhere else in the hospital — a service she truly loves doing. Patients need to know exactly what they need to do when released from the hospital, so they don’t have any issues caring for themselves at home.
Losada does not have any plans for celebrating Nurses Week but knows how much the hospital and the community appreciates their nurses. Last year, the hospital shared Losada’s song and lyrics about nurses that she wrote and performed at the Cinco de Mayo celebration.
“They’re always reminding us how much they appreciate us,” she said about the hospital staff.
Losada extends her gratitude toward the community for supporting the hospital and toward the hospital for welcoming her as a part of their team.
“I’m pretty proud to say I’m part of Newman Regional Health and a graduate of Emporia State,” she said.
