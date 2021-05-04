The Emporia High boys tennis team took fifth at the Centennial League tournament Monday with No. 1 doubles Taylor Moorman and Brenden Kienholz placing second and No. 2 doubles Brock Guion and Dylan Davis finishing eighth.
Moorman and Kienholz earned the four seed in the tournament and cruised through round robin play, winning four matches by a combined score of 32-3. In the semifinals, they upended the top-seeded Manhattan pair of Luke Craft and Kelton Poole.
They played close with Topeka West’s twin brothers Ian and Miles Cusick but fell 8-6 to take home the runner-up hardware.
As the eight seed, Guion and Davis went 2-1 in their round robin matches with their only loss coming 8-3 to the same Craft/Poole duo that Moorman and Kienholz later defeated.
They fell to Washburn Rural’s Jiyoon Park and Zach Willingham in a tiebreak 8-7 (4) and Hayden’s Michael Sandstrom and Gus Glotzbach 8-0 to finish eighth.
Moises Villegas was the only Spartan to compete in the singles competition, going 1-4 and finishing 14th. He knocked off Highland Park’s Jack Jara 8-6.
Manhattan won the Centennial League with 90 points followed by Topeka West with 81, Washburn Rural with 74, Hayden with 50 and Emporia with 47. Four other teams finished below the Spartans.
Next up for Emporia is the regional tournament on Friday.
