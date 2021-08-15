An enormous crowd came out to the Lyon County Fairgrounds for the return of its demolition derby Saturday evening.
The west side grandstands were full of fans, as were the bleachers added to the north and east sides of the arena, who came out to watch as multiple heats totaling 66 total cars engaged in “smashing, bashing and crashing.”
After the event was canceled in 2020, the arena buzzed with excitement throughout the evening and exploded with cheers and applause after particularly jolting collisions and, especially, when cars were propelled into and over the dirt embankments.
Rylee Coy from Strong City has been to two prior demolition derbies and said that she has always enjoyed them. This year, there was an extra surprise.
“I have some friends from Osage in the demolition derby, but I didn’t know they were going to be in this one, so that was an added bonus coming out,” she said. “It’s always a fun time.”
Her family is involved in rock crawling, an extreme form of off-road driving, and she said that she likes the demolition derby because it’s so different from what she’s used to.
“We try not to screw up the cars and wreck them and stuff -- but it still happens -- so watching people come out and intentionally screw up their cars is fun,” she said. “And just seeing how passionate some people get into it in this stands and everything is also super exciting.”
However, she said her favorite part was “seeing the different cars and how people decorate them, definitely.”
Coy brought her friend Lily Heinen from Emporia out to the demolition derby this year. This was Heinen’s first experience at a demolition derby and she was very impressed by the motorsport.
“I love it,” she said. “I love seeing how the cars are decorated and stuff. And I love watching stuff get destroyed.”
She said she especially enjoyed seeing the neat designs get ruined and that she “definitely” wants to attend another demolition derby in the future.
Don Brown of Olpe had never been to a demolition derby before either, saying he had “never really got into that kind of stuff,” but checked it out Saturday for something to do.
“I thought I’d come up here tonight for a little while, kill time,” he said, adding that after his wife had passed away he was trying to find more things to do.
But did he think that a demolition derby was something he could see himself coming out to again?
“Oh, probably,” he said with a chuckle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.