USD 253 students have been back in school for five days and already the district is feeling the effects of the most recent COVID-19 wave.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brad Kempf told the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education Wednesday that the district was experiencing “the worst time for our schools in the pandemic” and estimated that 35-45 students and teachers were testing positive each day.
“It’s pretty rough with cases,” he said. “We’ve definitely seen them up. From what I’m hearing is, it’s not the fevers and things that are coming in that we saw at the first start of the pandemic. It’s more that a kid might have sniffles or something like that and they just get checked out.”
Associate Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Judy Stanley reported that there have been 146 quarantines since winter break.
The increase in positive cases has had further consequences for the district. Kempf reported that the testing supply is becoming an issue and that schools would likely run out of rapid tests sometime next week if they are not replenished.
“We’re kind of making a plan for what happens if we don’t have that capability,” he said. “We do have our PCR machiines, but they’re more expensive.”
He added that the PCR machines take longer to generate results, which could result in a bottleneck situation where kids are out of class for longer periods of time.
Finding substitute teachers has also been a struggle. While the substitute pool this school year is at 83, Kempf said that the fill rate is low.
“What we see with our sub pool is they’re usually retired educators or retired people in our community, so as COVID numbers go up, our sub pick-up rate actually goes down,” Kempf said. “We usually average in a normal school year, pre-pandemic, probably 75-80% sub fill rate. Right now, we’re in the 50s.”
Kempf said that in order to address the issue, the district has been offering giveaways for substitutes who agree to fill in and is considering raising the substitute pay rate.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Kansas State Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency declaration allowing anyone 18 and over with a high school diploma and who passes a background check to serve as a substitute teacher.
Kempf said he hoped that would help alleviate the pressure on the district and that, since the new minimum requirements were effective immediately, hiring could begin as soon as possible.
“The only thing we’re talking about is, how do we put that out to the community so they know?” he said.
The school board unanimously approved the job description for COVID-19 tracers/testers. Kempf said the hope was to hire six - seven part-time staff to fill those positions, which would free up school nurses to focus on their other responsibilities.
The positions will be entirely funded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kempf said that the funding has been guaranteed for the 2022-23 school year and will likely be available again in 2023-24.
“With respect to this position, part of the reason that it’s so important is just that some of the general patient care we expect our school nurses to do is kind of being swallowed up by everything being COVID,” said board member Jeremy Dorsey. “I think that it’s actually really important to stress how this benefits our students by letting nurses, to a certain degree, be more nurse care as opposed to just COVID care.”
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder pointed out that because of laws passed by the Kansas legislature, the district can’t move to remote learning should the COVID-19 surge worsen, so whatever it can do to limit its case numbers is imperative.
“While we are having a number of absences, our principals are working really hard with our teachers and subs and classified staff to make sure that everything is covered,” she said. “Our bus drivers are working really hard to collaborate and work on routes. Everybody is pitching in, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we’re keeping kids in school because we know that’s how kids learn best: when they’re in school.”
“Our goal is to keep kids in school as long as we can,” said board president Art Gutierrez. “I will tell you that I am afraid that at some point, we’re going to be in a situation when we’re not going to have enough staffing, so I’m hoping to see some more mitigation in our community to help keep our kids in school.”
The school board also:
F Approved the solicitation of bids for a partial roof replacement at Walnut Elementary. The expected cost of the project is approximately $300,000.
F Accepted a bid from Interior Landscapes for the Emporia High School general classroom, study space and break room furniture, fixtures and equipment in the amount of $170,582.07.
F Approved the launch of Walnut Elementary’s redesign.
F Approved an update to the 2022-23 Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School course catalogs to reflect the change to a semester schedule.
