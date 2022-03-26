A man accused of attempting to rob an Emporia convenience store was on parole for other crimes from the Wichita area.
Darren Hutcherson, 57, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trying to hold up Max’s BP on East Sixth Avenue. He reportedly raced away on a bicycle.
The Lyon County Attorney’s office reported Friday that it was receiving police reports, so no charges are ready to be filed. Police recommend a charge of attempted robbery.
Kansas Department of Corrections records show Hutcherson has a history of violations dating from 1990.
His convictions in Lyon County include conspiracy to commit robbery in 2003, burglary from an aircraft in 2010 and theft in 2014.
Hutcherson was paroled in January after serving time in Sedgwick County for burglary and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
