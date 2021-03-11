The Lyon County Commission extended the county’s public health order with some slight alterations during its action session Thursday morning.
The new order increases occupancy limits from 45 to 100 and still includes the caveat that gatherings larger than 100 people can work with Lyon County Public Health to implement a mitigation strategy.
Language placing restrictions upon long-term care facilities was removed from the new order as most residents of those facilities have been fully vaccinated.
Additionally, the new order will only run for 28 days instead of the 60-day duration that previous orders had. It was effective immediately upon signing and will expire on April 8 with the possibility for further extension.
The mask mandate and the endorsement of six feet of social distancing and proper hygiene will remain in place.
The commissioners all agreed that the new order shows progress toward a return to normalcy while still recognizing the immediacy of the need for continued strategic measures to keep people safe while the vaccination effort continues.
“Hopefully, [in 28 days] our numbers will be better and we can maybe start to incrementally open it back up and get people back to doing what they like to do, but I think this is a good step to start opening up some,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said.
“I also want to note that our active cases were dwindling, they were down to 14, and they’ve jumped back up to 29, so there’s still a concern,” Commissioner Doug Peck added.
Commission Chairman Rollie Martin said that when the previous public health order was effectuated on Jan. 14, Lyon County had 199 cases.
“I think it’s proven that we start doing a step-by-step relaxing of the COVID-19 protocol, but we still want to maintain the masks, the social distancing, the cleaning of hands often,” he said.
Renee Hively, Lyon County Public Health administrator, reported that there would be several vaccine access points in the community, as Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Newman Regional Health, Flint Hills Community Health Center, Lyon County Public Health and Simmons Foods are all dispensing vaccine doses this week.
She said that the county continues to receive an average of 600 doses per week and that 21,000 of Lyon County’s approximately 30,000 residents would need to be vaccinated before herd immunity could be achieved.
However, it is difficult to determine how many have been vaccinated, as people from outside of the county are able to receive vaccinations in Lyon County and the public health department does not have access to the number of people that Walmart, Walgreens and CVS have vaccinated.
The commission also extended the county’s disaster declaration an additional 28 days to expire or be renewed again on April 8.
“The situation is improving in our community but we still have a competition for the vaccine and I think that right now is one of the big factors,” said Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell.
Housing
Jamie Sauder addressed the commission on behalf of EK Real Estate and Coldwell Banker to discuss the housing shortage in Lyon County, which The Gazette reported on Saturday.
“We’re just at the point now where it’s critical mass and it’s time for all hands on deck,” Sauder said.
Sauder said that the approach needs to be balanced, as building no new housing will not draw new people to Lyon County and building too much could be financially damaging. Additionally, building new houses should be counterbalanced by revitalizing old properties that already have the necessary infrastructure. He pointed out that strategies would also need to be inclusive of people across the spectrum of income levels.
The housing shortage could even have a negative impact on people who already live in Lyon County and have no intention of buying a new home.
“It’s going to become more of a community issue as more and more people become aware of where we’re at with this because I would guess that there are people who have been in their homes for 10, 15, 20 years whose values had been very stable until the last three or four years and now their values have probably gone up 20, 30%,” Sauder said.
He exhorted the commission to work with the Emporia City Commission to address the problem directly, immediately and deliberately.
“The one thing that helps me fall asleep at night is, with every challenge there’s a tremendous opportunity and we have a terrific opportunity to differentiate ourselves from other communities in other areas on how they’re responding to this and I think that’s by taking proactive steps to address the problem,” he said. “The first step is identifying the problem and then trying to find well-thought-out ways to address the problem, and I think if we do a good job of stimulating the housing market to where we can become an attractive place for people to live, then we can differentiate ourselves from the other communities that are having the same challenges.”
The commission also:
- Accepted 19 changes to the text of the Emporia Lyon County Join Comprehensive Plan for clarity.
- Approved the closure of Locust Street from Fifth Street West to Main Street in Americus on April 10, 2021, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Flint Hills Gravel Bicycle Ride.
- Received an award from Jes Pfannenstiel of Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative Counties.
