Rusty Dean Monroe of Topeka, Kansas, passed away and returned home on February 18, 2023 at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka. He was 58 yrs old.
He was raised in Emporia and graduated EHS in 1982. Rusty served in the Army before receiving an associates degree in electronics at FHTC in 1991.
He had no children. His mother, Linda Mae Monroe of Emporia, 74, passed away a week prior on February 11, 2023 at home.
Rusty is survived by his father, L. Dean Monroe; sister and husband, Tricia and Paul Tabares of Emporia, her children, Sarah White, Bryan White, Brett White, Benjamin White, Kate Segobia, Alex Segobia, Abbey Segobia.
Cremations with no services. The family will have a celebration of life this Saturday.
