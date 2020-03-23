The Emporia Police Department will respond to non-life threatening calls for service via telephone, according to a written statement sent out Monday afternoon.
"The Emporia Police Department is committed to the protection and safety of the citizens of Emporia," read the statement. "During this ever-changing time, we are implementing new ways to continue quality public safety while practicing social distancing and reducing the risk of illness to both the public and our officers."
Effective Tuesday, the Emporia Police Department will respond to basic, non-life threatening calls for service over the telephone. Some examples of basic, non-life threatening calls can include, but are not limited to: theft, criminal damage to property, burglary to a vehicle or dwelling, lost/found property and non-injury accidents.
Police officers will physically respond, as necessary, to life-threatening situations and crimes in-progress.
EPD asks the public to continue to follow direction from Lyon County Public Health and the State of Kansas regarding COVID-19.
"We understand lives are significantly impacted by this virus, and are committed to continuing our mission of providing professional quality law enforcement to the citizens of Emporia," the statement read.
(1) comment
How about a robbery in progress? Don’t get but hurt when someone gets hurt.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.