The Emporia Gazette
One dog died in an early morning structure fire in central Emporia, Wednesday.
According to Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, the fire department responded to reports of a structure fire at 816 Congress St. Apt. 6 at 5:28 a.m.
Units responding found “moderate smoke” coming from the third floor of the structure and quickly began to attack the fire. They were able to contain it to Apt. 6, which had extensive damage throughout the unit.
Fuller said Apt. 5 — also on the third floor — also suffered heat and smoke damage. The apartment below the fire — Apt. 4 — had “significant water damage.”
Crews found a dog in Apt. 6 and attempted resuscitation efforts, but it was unable to be revived.
Multiple animals were able to be removed from Apt. 4.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Fuller said EFD’s response included one command vehicle, two fire engines, one quint and one ambulance. Emporia Police responded with five patrol officers and Evergy also deployed.
