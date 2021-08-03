Members of the House and Senate Redistricting Committee are embarking on a short listening tour about the state’s upcoming redistricting process.
The committee plans to visit 14 cities in just five days for 75-minutes at each location. No stops are in or near Emporia.
Residents can email redistricting@klrd.ks.gov or call 785-296-3181 to testify.
The Legislative Research Department’s public meeting schedule can be found online at http://www.kslegresearch.org/KLRD-web/Redistricting.html.
The state must redraw congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts every 10 years to reflect shifts in the population. The Republican-controlled Legislature plans to tackle the work next year and have new lines in place for the June 2022 candidate filing deadline.
Lawmakers in both parties expect Johnson County, the state’s most populous county, to pick up seats in the Legislature and western and southeast Kansas to lose them. They’re also expecting a contentious debate over redrawing the state’s four congressional districts.
(2) comments
You might take time and look at your own party your fearless leader of the great state of New York what is the leader of your party during the pandemic and look where he’s at now pervert pedophile.
About the only place in Kansas where the Crooked Republicans (and, yes, REPUBLICANS ARE CROOKED) can do much damage with Redistricting...is around the Kansas City area. Republicans will do what they want to do. There are NO Honest Republican Politicians...with, perhaps a few exceptions. TODAY'S Republican Party is the most Crooked, Vile, Criminal Party in World History. Yes, worse than Hitler's NAZI'S!
