EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Kent and Natalie Schnakenberg, for continuing to raise diabetes awareness, but this time using a 50-foot lighted windmill to do the job. Located five miles north of Emporia, on Burlingame Road, the windmill is decked out in blue lights.
The Emporia Community Foundation, for hosting Emporia Area Match Day. Twenty-three non-profit organizations had an opportunity to receive matching funds from the Emporia Community Foundation. Thank you, ECF, for making this event possible and for creating a way for donations to be doubled this one day of the year!
Donors who generously gave to the 23 non-profit organizations involved in Match Day and the matching funds provided by: Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; Jane & Bernard Reeble Foundation; Preston Family Trust; Trusler Foundation; and the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust Bank of America, N.A. Trustee. Emporia is a better place to live because of the generosity found here.
Habitat for Humanity, who helped provide the Salas Family with a home of their own. The organization helps families and individuals achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Congratulations to the Salas Family and welcome home!
Grace United Methodist Church, that teamed up with Abundant Harvest to plant a mini-orchard. The orchard, which will consist of pear trees, will be harvested to help feed the hungry in town. Now, that sounds like a great — and delicious — idea!
The Emporia Quilters Guild, which made and distributed 34 Quilts of Gratitude to local veterans. There can never be enough ways to say “thank you” to our veterans.
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project for breaking ground on the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Garden Wall and Museum in Bushong. The garden will display the photos of ten men from Bushong who fought and died in WW2. Sounds like a beautiful and meaningful tribute to some brave young men.
The City of Olpe for dedicating the Olpe All-Area Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day, celebrating the completion of the area’s latest veterans memorial.
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, for celebrating 60 years of services to the Emporia area. CrossWinds sees more than 3,200 people annually and is one of the premier behavioral health care providers for the seven counties in the Emporia area. They fill an important role in our community.
Madison Bulldogs and Olpe Eagles football teams, for reaching sub-state this weekend. Good luck, boys!
Ashley Walker
Editor
