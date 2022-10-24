The cause of a noon-hour fire in west Emporia is not yet known.
First responders were called to West 12th Avenue and Prairie Street around 12:15 p.m. They found a garage on fire. No injuries are reported so far.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
