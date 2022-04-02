Special to The Gazette
This week, the Emporia Public Library encourages all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs.
The Emporia Public Library offers a wide array of resources, programs, and services that are available in person or from the comfort of home.
National Library Week, April 3-9, is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using Wi-Fi, computers, and other resources.
Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with audiobooks and movies, programs, and take-home activities, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other.
Libraries of all types continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and embracing inclusion in their programming, resources, and collections. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives.
The Emporia Public Library is supporting the community with an array of programs each month, including storytimes and Library Laser Tag for kids, Family Bingo, and crafting opportunities and book clubs for adults. The library is also out and about at the Emporia Farmers Market, the Emporia Senior Center, and many other community events in Emporia.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library in person or online, following them on social media, and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information, visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org or find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more.
