A notice that went out to residents of Cottonwood Falls Monday indicated their drinking water was safe, but there was a lapse in the testing process more than a year ago.
The notice, which was also posted on the city's Facebook page, read in full:
"The City of Cottonwood Falls public water supply system violated a drinking water standard on December 2018. Even though this was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct his situation.
"We are required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether our drinking water meets health standards. During December 2018, we did not complete some required monitoring or testing for coliform bacteria and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of our drinking water during that time.
"What Happened: We are routinely required to test for coliform bacteria no fewer than two times a month. Additional samples are required following a coliform-positive or rejected sample. A monitoring violation occurred because of failure to collect one or more of the routine microbiological samples required during December 2018.
"What You Should Do And Who Is At Risk: This is not an emergency. There is nothing you need to do at this time. There is no direct health risk to consumers.
"What We Are Doing: Since it is our desire to provide the safest water possible to our consumers, we have taken the action of paying closer attention to our monthly sampling program and daily record keeping and are looking into alternative resources for testing or shipping if necessary in order to prevent future violations. We will call our laboratory early in the month if we haven't received bottles needed for sampling. we anticipate resolving the problem within 30 days.
"For more information, please contact: Mayor Buddy Sisson at Phone: 620-273-6666."
The Gazette has reached out to Sisson for more information. We will update this story when it is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.