Ralph Arnold Klotz, of Emporia, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Medical Lodge in Eudora, KS. He was 89.
Ralph was born May 22, 1931 in Emporia, KS to Ralph Augustus and Violet Lucinda (Hobble) Klotz. He graduated from Emporia High School then went to work with his father as a groundskeeper at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery and Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eldon Klotz and Lyle Klotz; four sisters, Betty Lou Klotz, Lois Powell, Thelma Hanson, and Ozetta Lind; and his beloved dog, Major. He is survived by two nephews, Dennis (Nancy) Powell of Olathe KS, Richard (Marie) Powell of Grand Junction CO; and one niece, Arthea Koplin of Salt Lake City UT.
We wish to thank all the staff of At Home Health Care in Emporia and Medicalodge in Eudora for all of their kindness and care.
A funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Joe Tuttle at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Charter Funerals. Burial will follow at Homestead Cemetery in Chase County, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buck Foundation in care of Charter Funerals, 501 W 6th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801.
