Two drivers escaped serious injury after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning just north of Olpe.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, the accident occurred at 8:09 a.m. at Highway 99 and Road 90.
Rodriquez said 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on Hwy. 99, driving a 1984 red Chevrolet pick-up when she came upon a white 2018 Ford F150, driven by 31-year-old Chase Crook of Olpe.
Crook was stopped on Hwy. 99 waiting for traffic to pass before making a left turn onto Road 90. Vogts was following too closely, and failed to stop in time. She ran into the back of Crook’s Ford F150.
Vogts was treated and released on scene for non-life threating injuries. Crook was not injured as of the result of the accident. Both parties were wearing their seatbelts.
