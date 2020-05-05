Hank Williams sure summed it up when he sang “I’ll never get out of this world alive”. That sure seems to be a subject of concern by the masses of late. It seems the “novelty” of this novel (new) virus has captured our television, radio and newspapers for the majority of their time. This is a serious situation and in no way should one lessen its importance. But I wonder how much of our thought and reactions are based on what my Dad called “the lemming effect” — small animals in the arctic that line up en mass and follow each other over the nearest cliff.
Again, this is not in any way to dismiss this terrible plague, but I had to look up some of these facts about what causes existed for large numbers of people to die.
I took the following death totals by accidental causes from The National Safety Councils reports for 2017:
- Poisoning (including drug overdose): 64,795
- Motor-vehicle: 40,231
- Falls: 34,338
- Suffocation by ingestion, inhalation: 5,216
- Drowning: 3,709
- Fires, flames and smoke: 2,812
- Mechanical suffocation: 1,730
- Natural h
- eat/cold: 1,269
- Struck by or against: 806
- Machinery: 572
- Firearms (accidental): 486
- Water Transportation: 466
- Rail Transportation: 439
- Air Transportation: 385
- Electric current: 254
- Transport residual: 1,503
- Non-transport residual: 8,925
- Subtotal: 169,936
- Add murders in the U.S. in 2018: 15,498
- Total: 185,434
The CDC estimates 2 million people in the United States are infected annually by hospital-acquired infections, resulting in 99,000 deaths. The most common nosocomial infections are of the urinary tract, surgical site and various pneumonias.
Now let’s throw in some of the more drastic plaques of history.
541 — 542 Europe and West Asia: Plaque kills 100 million.
735 — 737 Japan: Smallpox kills 2 million — or about a third of the entire population of Japan.
1520 — 1580 Mexico: Europeans introduce petulance to the native people and kill up to 80 percent of the population from smallpox or cocoliztli and other “novel” diseases to that Native population.
1616 — 1620 Southern New England: Especially among the Wampanoag Native people kills up to 90 percent of the population, causes varied from yellow fever, bubonic plaque, influenza, small pox, chicken pox, typhus and syndemic infections of Hepatitis B and D. Mainly introduced from European settlers.
1679 Austria: The great plaque of Vienna killed 76,000.
1666 England: The great plaque of London killed 100,000.
1720 — 1722 France: The Great Plague of Marseilles kills 100,000 .
1772 Persia (Iran today): The Persian Plague kills 2 million.
1855 — 1860 worldwide:: with 12 million deaths in India and China alone from the Bubonic plague.
1875 Fiji: 40,000 deaths from Measles (a large percentage of Fiji).
1915 — 1926 worldwide:: 1.5 million killed by Encephalitis lethargica.
1918 — 1920 worldwide: 100 million deaths from the Spanish flu.
1957 — 58 worldwide: up to 4 million Asian Flu.
1968 — 69 worldwide: up to 4 million Hong Kong flu (aka: Influenza A virus sub-type H3N2.
1981 — present worldwide: 32 million from HIV/AIDS.
2009 — 10 worldwide: up to 575,000 from Pandemic H1N1 virus.
2017 — 18 United States: Seasonal influenza kills 60,000 to 80,000.
August 2018 to the present Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda: 2,268 deaths due to Ebola virus.
As of May 2, worldwide: deaths from COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 is 244,698 and counting.
Hank Williams was totally correct.
