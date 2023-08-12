The Emporia Gazette
Larry Finley, DNAP, CRNA, was recently nominated as a candidate for induction into the renowned 2023 Class of Fellows by the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, Newman Regional Health announced Friday.
The distinguished inductees will receive recognition for their significant contributions to the field of nurse anesthesiology during the upcoming AANA Annual Congress, scheduled from Aug. 18 — 22 in Seattle, Wash.
Finley has been a member of Emporia Anesthesia Associates at NRH since 2010, holding roles in various administrative capacities. Since 2014, he has served as the Director of Anesthesiology at NRH. He has also showcased his leadership abilities through his involvement in committees within the Kansas and Nebraska Associations of Nurse Anesthetists, and Newman Regional Health, spanning over two decades.
EAA, celebrating its 50th Anniversary, has remained the exclusive anesthesia provider at Newman Regional Health since 1973, reflecting its enduring importance to the community.
Bob Wright, CEO at Newman Regional Health, highlighted Larry’s nomination as a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.
“Larry’s induction is a significant achievement that mirrors his unswerving commitment to our community and his dedication to delivering compassionate, high-quality, and cutting-edge anesthesia care in Emporia,” Wright said in a written release.
As per the AANA, the nomination criteria state that “Each Fellow must have at least 10 years of professional experience as a practitioner of nurse anesthesia, educator, facility leader, or business leader. Furthermore, they must demonstrate remarkable achievements in nurse anesthesia and leadership, commanding respect and recognition from peers in the profession. Their exceptional contributions exhibit professional and personal growth that extend beyond the boundaries of the profession.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.