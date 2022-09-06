Vivian L. Hase, 92, of Emporia, Kansas formerly of Allen, Kansas died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Vivian was born March 27, 1930 in Miller, Kansas the daughter of John George and Leona M. (Parks) Mann. She worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Hospital in Emporia then at Newman Hospital in Emporia. She then went to work as a toll collector for the Kansas Turnpike Authority of 19 years. Vivian was retired. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Emporia and enjoyed cooking, especially for large family gatherings.
On March 24, 1947 Vivian married Luther Hase in Emporia. He died October 31, 2009 in Emporia. She is survived by her sons, David Hase of Allen, Kansas, Dale Hase and wife Lucricia of Americus, Kansas; daughters, Patty Jenkins of Emporia, Donna Douglas of Tecumseh, Kansas, Pam Dunn of Emporia; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Virginia Calhoun.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia. Pastor Rob Clausen of the church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Allen Cemetery in Allen, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
