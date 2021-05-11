The 1950s decade began with attorney and Navy veteran Champ Graham as the head Lion (1950-1951). Among the year’s highlights was the Emporia Lions sponsorship of the Twin Cities Lions Club. Most local Lions Clubs were named for the town where they originated, and Twin Cities was one of the first not to share that distinction.
The spring of 1950 saw 1,200 redbud trees distributed. It was also the first year for the Soap Box Derby held on 12th Avenue between Washington and Lawrence streets.
The next year was the club’s 30th anniversary and grain dealer Cleve Cook was president. The club was again a sponsor for the Soap Box Derby. Lions “welcome” signs were put up, and the club sponsored a series of plays netting $325 for use on various sight-related causes. A thousand more redbuds were given away that year.
Between 1952-53, the broom sales fundraiser produced $390. The Emporia Lions joined with three other Kansas Lions Clubs to sponsor a very different project. A North Carolina Lion built a full-size wax sculpture. When he was done, the diorama of the Lord’s Last Supper became a traveling attraction. The free will offering saw the Lions account increased by $375. Eighteen Christmas baskets were distributed to families with a blind member.
Broom sales ($312) and a circus were projects in 1953-54; the proceeds purchased raincoats for the safety patrol boys, and the Club first sponsored boys to the all-state Lions Band.
Banker Charles Wayman became the Lion president in June 1954. In September, another Lions Club the Emporia Lions sponsored held their charter night — the Lebo Lions Club. Emporia also sponsored the Olpe Lions Club — chartered Nov. 8, 1954. Broom sales produced $350, and 1954 was also the first year for light bulb sales.
The first half of the 1950s saw the beginning of many long-term projects, like sponsoring a team in the baseball league (1951-57); selling brooms made by the blind (1952-59). The light bulb sales would prove to be a 50-year project for the Club. Those mid-century Emporia Lions — they knew how to hustle and make a “roaring” sale!
At the Lions International Convention in 1954, a new motto was chosen: We Serve.
