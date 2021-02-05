The Emporia State Lady Hornets knocked off Northeastern State 86-75 at White Auditorium on Thursday night, despite an atypically hot shooting night for the Riverhawks.
Northeastern State’s sharpshooting began early, as it took a 10-6 lead less than four minutes into the game. But the Hornets would respond, using easy transition points off turnovers to take their first lead at 14-12 two minutes later. They would stretch that lead to 24-19 by the end of the quarter and never looked back.
After back-to-back Northeastern State 3-pointers early in the second period, the Hornets used a pair of their own to spark a 22-8 run to augment their lead to 46-33 with just under three minutes left in the quarter.
The Riverhawks pulled back a few points to send the teams to their respective locker rooms with Emporia State leading 50-40 in a highly efficient offensive game.
Sophomore Tre’zure Jobe said it was important for the Hornets to jump on top of their opponents early and keep pressuring.
“As soon as we come out, we’ve got to keep the intensity up,” Jobe said. “We can’t let teams get back like how it was. It wasn’t really close, but we kind of let off some plays and let them get back into it. Coach told us [that] for 40 minute straight we can never let off of the gas.
Northeastern State outshot the Hornets 59.3% to 55.9% in the first half, but turnovers decimated the Riverhawks. In the first 20 minutes alone, the Hornets outscored Northeastern State 17-0 on points off turnovers, forcing 11 Riverhawk turnovers in the first half while coughing up just two of their own.
Northeastern State drew within six early in the third quarter, but Emporia State used an 11-0 run to build up a 67-50 lead. The Hornets would lead by as many as 19 at 86-67 with just under two minutes left in the game before going on to an 86-75 victory.
The Riverhawks outshot the Hornets in the game 50.9% (29 of 57) to 47.0% (31 of 66), and Emporia State head coach Toby Wynn said that he hadn’t expected that kind of performance from Northeastern State.
“I thought Northeastern was outstanding tonight,” Wynn said. “They played a great basketball game. Their players came in here, they were not intimidated, they were not scared at all by any means, and we knew they wouldn’t be. But they came in here and shot the ball extremely well, they moved the ball on offense. They got really good opportunities and credit their players, they stepped up and made buckets. On the year, they haven’t been a great 3-point shooting team from the perimeter. I think they only average like five threes a game honestly and maybe like 27 or 28% as a team.”
Northeastern State buried 15 3-pointers in the game on 28 attempts, obliterating its season average.
For their part, the Hornets went 11 of 26 from behind the arc, with freshman Ehlaina Hartman dropping four of them.
Wynn said he was pleased with the way his team was able to fight back against Northeastern State on a night when the Riverhawks were unusually on-target.
“For us to be able to find a way to withstand somebody that shoots the ball with that high level and still find a way to win the game just makes me even more proud of our team because we can be able to find different ways to win even when teams are playing at a high level,” Wynn said.
The Hornets forced 14 turnovers in the game, 13 of which came from steals.
“We made a change with our defense and changed our personnel in different spots,” Wynn said. “It’s enabled us to be able to get a few more deflections and a few more opportunities in transition and points off our defense.”
Tre’zure Jobe led the Hornets with 29 points in the game, although she didn’t appear on the scoresheet until the one minute mark of the first quarter.
“Coach told me, ‘You’ve got to get involved,’” Jobe said. “He said, ‘you’re just out there for no reason, you’ve got to start doing something like what [you’re] capable of doing.’ So I just had to start doing stuff.”
Jobe ended the night shooting 11 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 7 from long distance.
Hartman added 19 more with a 7 of 14 night. After the game, she said she can feel her confidence continue to build with each game she gets under her belt.
“[My confidence] is getting a lot better,” Hartman said. “I think as the year goes on and the season goes on, I realize I can come out and play and help the team out as much as I can.”
Junior Karsen Schultz scored 14 and senior Fredricka Sheets had 13 for the Hornets.
Senior Cenia Hayes led the Riverhawks with 17 points, while sophomore Zaria Collins contributed 14 and junior Kiarra Brooks added 12.
The Hornets improved to 11-3 with the win while Northeastern State fell to 4-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.