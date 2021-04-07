The USD 251 Board of Education accepted the resignation of three more employees following a lengthy executive session, Wednesday evening, during a special meeting of the board.
The resignations came from district social worker Marah DeLong, English teacher Sarah Malcolm and head volleyball coach Ashlee Douglas.
They also approved the hire of Michelle Sieve as a music teacher and Shealee Crosby for an open elementary teaching position.
The board also continued discussions on development of a district preschool program following a walkthrough of 558 Broadway St. The district already owns the building.
Board members discussed what modifications and renovations would need to be made to the building in order to make it suitable for preschool-use. Some of those renovations would include the addition of in-classroom bathrooms and a storm shelter.
Board President Matt Horton, who attended the meeting remotely, said he had also looked into playgrounds so the board could explore those possibilities as well.
The board will be discussing this more in the coming weeks.
Superintendent Bob Blair said, depending on how those discussions go, it was possible that the district could be looking at work beginning as early as the upcoming winter season.
"On my internal checklist, the playground would probably come last," he said. "Graveling [the parking lot] would be first."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.