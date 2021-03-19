No major injuries were reported after a two-vehicle accident on S. Highway 99 and Road 120, Thursday afternoon.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Doug Stump, a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup was heading northbound on K-99 when the driver slowed for opposing traffic that was turning.
The truck was rear-ended by a 2014 Toyota Camry.
Stump said the crash probably looked more serious than it was to passersby, but thankfully there were not serious injuries involved.
The drivers, both teenagers, walked away from the accident. Stump said one of the drivers was transported via private vehicle to the hospital complaining of leg pain.
"It's traumatic, for sure, and they were both younger high school age kids," he said. "I'm sure that first crash is something that you remember. I remember my first crash today and I'm 50 years old."
