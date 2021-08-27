Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center will host an opening reception for “Things That Crossed My Mind” from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
The exhibition features wood sculptures created by Roy Bay. A woodworker, Bay captures the beauty of wood grain through his lathe-turned pieces and also brings a feel of whimsy with his original wooden décor.
He has framed pieces using a technique he developed using sawdust and paint. The result is truly wonderful. He has a little bit of everything from sculptural pieces to boxes that feature intricate joinings and various woods. Each piece is a wonder. The exhibit premieres on First Friday.
The show is open Sept. 2 - 24. All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.