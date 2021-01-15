The Emporia High girls basketball team earned its fourth straight win Friday evening, defeating Hayden 50-33 after holding the Wildcats without a field goal in the first quarter.
Gracie Gilpin powered the Lady Spartans on offense early, scoring nine points on four makes from the field to help extend the EHS advantage to 14-2 by the start of the second period.
In its nightmare opening minutes, Hayden attempted just five shots and turned the ball over eight times, a theme which continued during a 3-12 overall shooting performance in the first half.
Gilpin made her first attempts of the second quarter, swishing two shots from deep to keep the EHS lead comfortable. The Wildcats finally cracked their field goal scoring seal with 6:03 remaining before half, but were immediately answered by a three from Macey Adams.
A pair of free throws from Allie Baker at the 2:23 mark before half extended the Emporia cushion to 30-10, a lead which the Spartans would take into the locker room.
The trends of the opening 16 minutes extended into the later parts of the game, with Hayden’s continued inability to protect the ball never allowing it closer than a 14-point margin.
EHS’s burden on offense shifted somewhat to its bench early in the third, with several role players providing steady minutes on the floor before another long-range make from Adams gave the Spartans a 43-15 lead heading into the fourth.
The Wildcats rallied to scrape together the first 11 points of the last period, but were in too big of a hole to cause any real worry for Emporia, which was content to hand the game over to several freshman reserves late.
Spartan defense held Hayden to just 10-32 shooting on the night, with 24 Wildcat turnovers providing Emporia with several additional possessions. EHS shooters combined for only an 18-51 mark from the field themselves, but protected the ball, recording only 9 turnovers. Gilpin led all scorers at 19 points, with Adams providing 12 on four makes from beyond the arc.
The Lady Spartans (6-2) will look to continue their win streak Tuesday at Highland Park. Game time is slated for 6 p.m.
EHS - 14 16 13 7 — 50
Hayden- 2 8 5 18 — 33
EHS - Gilpin (19), Christensen (2), Adams (12), Baker (6), Snyder (5), Wiltz (2), Peak (2), Kirmer (2)
