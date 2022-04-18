The Emporia High School theater department earned a number of nominations for its production of "The Drowsy Chaperone" this year.
Music Theatre Wichita announced nominations for the 20th Annual Jester Awards — a program designed to celebrate excellence in high school musical theatre. There are 25 categories total.
EHS earned nominations in the following categories:
- Outstanding production - "The Drowsy Chaperone"
- Direction of a show - Kacie Hastings
- Lead performance in a female presenting role - Laura Baldwin
- Supporting perfromance in a male presenting role - Orion Turner
- Best ensemble/chorus
- Best production - "Toledo Surprise"
- Vocal music direction - Sarah Bays
- Choreography/staging - McKenzie Thrasher
- Stage crew
- Costume design - Kimberlie Skirvin
- Sound design - Caelen Ulrich
“From smaller towns to bigger cities, we are blown away by the young talent we have in theatres across Kansas,” said Brian J. Marcum, artistic director for Music Theatre Wichita. “The Jester Awards is a way to recognize casts and crews, directors and designers who put in the work to stage great works of musical theatre. This is their time to shine and receive the accolades they deserve.”
Each year, trained volunteer judges attend and evaluate dozens of performances. This year, 61 judges viewed 147 performances of 49 productions, involving more than 2,900 students and 49 schools across the state of Kansas.
The Jester Awards Ceremony will take place at Century II Performing Arts Center’s Convention Hall in Wichita at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. During the ceremony, all honorees will be announced and several will perform. Scholarship awards will be presented to three students, lead male and female honorees and a technical theatre recipient.
Tickets to the ceremony are $15 in advance (online only), or may be purchased the day of the show for $15. The Jester Awards is sponsored by the Naftzger Fund for the Fine Arts and the Lois K. Walls Jester Fund at MTWichita.
Alumni of the Jester Awards program can be seen onstage and backstage at Music Theatre Wichita this summer, as well as on Broadway and in regional theatres across the country.
