EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
United Way of the Flint Hills which raised more than $444,000 in its annual fundraising campaign. The money will go to area organizations to help our community.
Organizers and participants of the La Grind bike race. The event drew more than 200 cyclists to Emporia.
Hartford High School who awarded 41 scholarships to its 2021 class of graduating seniors, totaling more than $25,000.
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow who awarded eight scholarships to graduating seniors. Recipients were Angela Santos, Jazmin Sotelo, Julie Perez, Lester Rodriguez, Camilla Carrillo, Ariana Santiago, Cristian Aguilar and Margarita Alejandra Alvarez.
The Emporia High tennis doubles team of Brenden Kienholz and Taylor Moorman who qualified for the 5A state tournament.
Harry and Lloyd’s, which was voted the EmporiYUM! Restaurant Month winner. Votes were cast by the community during the month-long event. Harry and Lloyd’s has two locations — 726 E. 6th Ave. in Emporia and 608 Main Street in Americus.
Steve Willhite who won free dining for a year as part EmporiYUM! Restaurant month. Willhite was chosen from a drawing of participants who dined out at EmporiYUM! Participating restaurants.
Steven Moser, whose “Prairie Storm Chargers” painting was recently unveiled as the winner of the Symphony in the Flint Hills Annual Juried Art Exhibition.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
