Harry & Lloyd's is accepting cash donations to benefit the Humane Society of the Flint Hills following the recent emergency intake. Donations will be accepted at both locations in Americus and Emporia through Saturday.
A 50/50 raffle will be held at both locations. Any and all donations are very much appreciated.
