Kansas Authors Club, the oldest writing club west of the Mississippi, will host this year’s annual convention virtually from October 2 - 4.
Due to the social distancing restraints of COVID-19, convention planners began looking at alternatives for the much-anticipated annual gathering of writers in late spring.
“The 2020 Convention Planning Committee has done an excellent job preparing for October,” said Duane Johnson, the club’s president. “Seldom have we had two keynote speakers with the credentials of Poet Laureate Huascar Medina and an Oscar-winning screen writer Kevin Wilmott. The line-up of workshops is also stellar.”
Most of the presentations will be available for viewing to registered participants for three months following the convention.
Anyone interested in writing is welcome to register to attend the Kansas Authors Club convention. Neither membership nor Kansas residency is required. Members of the club, however, and those who join with convention registration will receive an early bird rate of $75 for registering by Sept. 1. The Kansas Authors Club welcomes writers of all genres and levels of experience. Registration for members and non-members — regular rate of $85 — closes Oct. 1.
More information can be found at www.kansasauthors.org. For additional information, contact Convention Chair, Ronda Miller at: coachingforliferonda@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.