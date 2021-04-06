Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this morning. Then cloudy skies the remainder of the day. High around 55F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.