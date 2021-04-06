The baseball and softball seasons are in full swing and area schools are putting the loss of last year behind them with busy slates of games.
Baseball
Lyndon 2, Southern Lyon County 0 (Game 1)
SLC made up for the long wait for its season opener by taking Lyndon to extra innings on Monday afternoon.
The game was scoreless through six-and-a-half frames. SLC had a chance to walk off the win with two in the bottom of the seventh when a hit by Damon Redeker allowed Kaden Robert to round third and come home. However, Robert was thrown out at the plate. The 0-0 score was preserved and the game was on to the eighth.
Lyndon’s first two batters grounded out after seeing a total of four pitches. But Brayden Fowler, the SLC pitcher, walked the next batter and hit the one after that to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. A single and two walks later, Lyndon had plated two to finally break the stalemate.
SLC brought the tying run to the plate with one out after Ted Skalsky was hit by a pitch, but the final two batters struck out looking to end the game.
Fowler threw a valiant 7 2/3 innings in the game, giving up just the two earned runs in the top of the eighth. He allowed 10 earned runs and struck out five.
SLC struggled at the plate, striking out 14 times while gathering just six hits. Kynden Robert went 2-for-3 and Gabriel Castillo was 2-for-4.
Southern Lyon County 14, Lyndon 9 (Game 2)
SLC turned around its offensive struggles in game two, churning out 14 runs on 12 hits to pick up its first win of the year.
Lyndon drew first blood with two runs in the top of the first, but SLC finally broke its scoreless streak when a Ted Skalsky single drove in Kynden Robert, who led off with a single and moved to second when Damon Redeker walked.
SLC took its first lead of the season with a five-run third inning to go on top 8-5. It would stretch that lead to 14-6 before Lyndon scored three in the top of the seventh.
Gabriel Castillo got the start on the mound and went 1 1/3 innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits with one strikeout. Ted Skalsky came on in relief of Castillo in the second and took the win in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out four Tigers while giving up just one hit.
In addition to picking up the victory, Skalsky led his team at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Damon Redeker had five RBIs with a 2-for-3 performance, including a three-run home run in the fourth.
Robert and Castillo each had two hits, with Castillo driving in two and Robert one.
SLC is now 1-1 on the year and will head to Rosalia for a road tilt with Flinthills on Thursday.
Lebo-Waverly 12, Central Heights 1 (Game 1)
Carson Hein pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-hit, 13-strikeout baseball and Jonas Konrade went 4-for-5 at the plate with six RBIs as the WolfDogs clobbered Central Heights in the first game of a doubleheader Monday afternoon.
Every WolfDog starter got on base, either by hit or by walk. Landon Grimmett had three hits and three RBIs while Hein and Zach Skillman had two hits apiece. Skillman drove in two runs as well.
Lebo-Waverly 7, Central Heights 1 (Game 2)
The WolfDogs swept the doubleheader with another stringent pitching and defensive performance. Konner Keifer threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out 11 Vikings.
Kyle Reese and Carson Hein registered two hits each to lead the WolfDogs, who were efficient in pushing across seven runs on eight hits.
The WolfDogs have now won four in a row to improve to 4-2. During that win streak, they have outscored their opponents 56-2. They will head out on the road to battle Lyndon on Monday.
Softball
Central Heights 5, Lebo-Waverly 4 (Game 1)
The Lady WolfDogs came up just short in their comeback attempt against the Vikings Monday afternoon. They trailed 5-0 after five innings before scoring three in the sixth to pull within two.
In the top of the seventh, Abbie Shields grounded out to bring home Emmarie Miller, making the score 5-4 with Lebo-Waverly down to its final out. Abby Peek singled in the next at-bat to get the tying run on base, but Macy Fairchild grounded out to end the game.
Bonnie Romig pitched six innings for the WolfDogs, giving up five runs on five hits. She also tallied three strikeouts.
Peek and Brooklyn Jones had two hits each and Serenity Lockwood had one as Lebo-Waverly managed a total of five for the game.
Central Heights 17, Lebo-Waverly 4 (Game 2)
Errors were the story of game two as Lebo-Waverly committed nine to allow 11 unearned runs in a four-and-a-half-inning game.
Macy Fairchild got the start in the circle and took the loss, although she only gave up two earned runs on four hits in her two innings of work. Bonnie Romig threw the final two innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits. She struck out three.
Abby Peek, Serenity Lockwood, Abbie Shields and Romig each recorded one hit, and that was it for Lebo-Waverly, which struggled at the plate with eight of 15 batters retired via strikeout.
The Lady WolfDogs are now 3-3 on the year. They will take on Lyndon on the Tigers’ home field on Monday.
Onaga 15, Southern Lyon County 0 (Game 1)
SLC opened its 2021 season with a 15-0 loss to Onaga Monday afternoon, in which it was shut out of both the scoring and hitting columns.
Emma Cole was the starting pitcher for SLC and went 3 2/3 innings, giving up 15 runs on 12 hits. She did strike out six Onaga batters. Cole was also SLC’s only base runner, as she earned a walk.
Onaga 16, Southern Lyon County 4 (Game 2)
After being no-hit in game one of the doubleheader, SLC ground out four runs on six hits in the second installment.
Ava Clark and Makenna Broyles each logged two hits while Taylor Cole and Kadey Robert had one hit apiece and combined for three RBIs.
Sadie Pearson took the loss, allowing four ones and earning one strikeout.
SLC is now 0-2 on the year. It will return to action against Burlingame in Hartford on Friday.
