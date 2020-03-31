morning.jpg

Good morning! Today will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. 

Our top stories from yesterday:

FHCHC announces temporary furlough of support staff amid COVID-19 pandemic -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_ca3df1ac-72c3-11ea-8f86-6f99c3d9df32.html?fbclid=IwAR28rv3RbtJyyZVCTBbLGzQlJF2-IQ78ugyS9x9UJIKoB1H_4Rd7Bh6YJT0

EPD: Subject tased after pulling knife on officers -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_28b3b250-7290-11ea-972a-cfeffa7cd52e.html

Public hearing scheduled for Riverside RHID

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_36641ffc-729f-11ea-ab26-478428ac3d74.html

 

Top national stories:

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast -

https://apnews.com/c8c848991c8cc29c8ef0481ebd5e2021

Florida sheriff wants new leads following Netflix series

https://apnews.com/ae3864fc3466c18e9b97dc06ffff07cb

Your uplifting story for the day:

A Minnesota trooper pulled over a doctor for speeding. Then he gave her his N95 medical masks -

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/30/us/minnesota-trooper-n95-masks-doctor-trnd/index.html

