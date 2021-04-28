The Emporia Police Department has announced a road closure due to the Dynamic Discs Open.
The 1900 block of W. 24th Avenue from Lincoln Street to just west of the entrance of Jones Park off of 24th Ave. will be closed during the DDO tournament through Saturday evening.
EPD advises that citizens and visitors needing access to Four Seasons Apartments should use Prairie Street to get onto W. 24th Ave.
"We apologize for any inconvenience," said Sergeant Lisa Hayes in a written release. "The safety of Emporians and visitors is our highest priority."
