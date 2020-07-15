The 5th Annual North Lyon County Veterans Memorial fundraiser is still going on as planned, though things will look a little different this year.
Dianne Bedner-Smith, founder of the memorial, said the fundraiser is still set to happen from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 25, at the Bushong Park on Oak Street in Bushong.
The funds will go toward the building and remodeling of the Veterans Memorial Garden and Museum — a project which Bedner-Smith is particularly excited.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic requiring many events to get creative, Bedner-Smith said hers was no different. Sanitizing stations will be set up, face masks will be provided to those who need them, and there is plenty of space to social distance at the park.
"We figured we're outside, so we can spread it all out," she said.
The fundraiser will have live music performed by Lee Muller and another musician, an auction and a trophy ceremony.
Bedner-Smith and her husband, Gary Smith, purchased the old Bushong bank building and the adjoining lot, in 2018. Together they have been working to remodel the building over the last two years, and turn it into the North Lyon County Veterans Museum. The museum needs a new roof, floor, windows and electricity.
"I am already starting to collect to get stuff for the museum, which is cool," Bedner-Smith said.
Behind the museum is a stone wall, which they are planning to turn into the Memorial Garden. The garden will display the photos of 10 young men from Bushong who fought — and died — in WWII.
"We have a North Lyon County [Facebook] page," she said. "We have quite a bit of money to raise for this [Museum and Garden]."
Currently, there is no set fundraising money goal, but Bedner-Smith anticipates the cost will exceed $60,000.
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial FaceBook page can be found at www.facebook.com/nlcvm, and click on the donation tab to help contribute to the museum and garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.