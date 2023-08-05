A fun new event is coming to the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia this month.
Zoo Brew: A Night in the Wild will take over the zoo from 5 - 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, with drinks served by Radius Brewing Co., Trolley House Distillery and the Turquoise Tavern. The evening is capped off with dinner catered by Gourmet To Go.
“A few board members and myself have discussed a brew in the zoo event for awhile,” said zoo director Lisa Keith. “Last year, several of us went to Sunset Zoo’s event in Manhattan to see how they ran their brew event. It was very well attended and everyone we talked to had a great time. We decided to give it a try and if all goes well, we will have them every year.”
Keith said guests will enjoy an evening of entertainment.
“The Brickhorse band will play from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.,” she said. “ ... Guests will also be greeted by several of the Zoo’s Docents and our ambassador animals. Guests can relax, dance, stroll, eat and have a few drinks.”
While the cut-off date to guarantee dinner was Thursday, Aug. 3, Keith said ticketholders can still enjoy an evening of drinks and music.
Tickets are $50 per person and all guests must be age 21 or over.
All of the money raised will help support the zoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.