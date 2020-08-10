The Emporia State men’s basketball team continued a string of 18 straight years ranking in the top 25 in attendance among the over 300 NCAA Division II basketball playing schools.
The Hornets drew 21,675 total fans for an average of 1,355 fans to their 16 home games at Slaymaker Court in White Auditorium during the 2019-20 season to rank 18th nationally.
Emporia State outdrew 109 NCAA Division I schools in total attendance during the 2019-20 school year. Within the Division II ranks, the Hornets outdrew 55 of the 64 teams that were selected for the NCAA Tournament, including five of the eight #1 seeds.
The Hornets were among seven MIAA teams in the top 25 nationally. As a conference the MIAA drew 251,994 fans to 196 games to lead all Division II conference in average attendance at 1,286 fans per game. It is the 12th straight year the MIAA has led the nation in average attendance. The MIAA’s total attendance was better than seven NCAA Division I conferences. The Central Region had a total of nine teams ranked in the top 25 as two teams from the NSIC were on the list as well.
The Hornets ended the season 10-18 with players missing a total of 88 games with injuries including season ending injuries to starters Aaron McGee, Brenden Van Dyke and Dallas Bailey. Despite the injuries, Emporia State finished the season with a 9-7 home record, matching their most home wins since 2014 and their 17th winning home season in the last 19 years. The Hornets had five freshmen combine to score 696 points of their 2,032 total points (34.3%), 332 of their 1025 (32.4%) of their rebounds, and 150 of their 357 (42.0%) of their assists on the season.
2019-20 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Attendance Top 25
School Games Total Average
1. Northern St. 14 49,086 3,506
2. Dixie St. 14 34,043 2,432
3. Indiana (PA) 16 32,816 2,051
4. Fort Hays St. 13 30,545 2,350
5. Southern Ind. 16 29,598 1,850
6. Winston-Salem 15 28,898 1,927
7. Bellarmine 15 27,126 1,808
8. Central Mo. 16 26,716 1,670
9. Augustana (SD) 15 26,634 1,776
10. Mo. Southern St. 14 25,325 1,809
11. Lincoln Memorial 17 25,041 1,473
12. Drury 14 23,819 1,701
13. Ga. Southwestern 14 23,208 1,658
14. Missouri Western 13 23,116 1,778
15. Northwest Mo. St. 16 22,812 1,426
16. Morehouse 15 22,607 1,507
17. Washburn 13 22,032 1,695
18. EMPORIA ST. 16 21,675 1,355
19. West Tex. A&M 16 21,515 1,345
20. Tarleton St. 17 21,470 1,263
21. Ferris St. 20 21,066 1,053
22. Fayetteville St. 13 20,632 1,587
23. Grand Valley St. 17 20,469 1,204
24. Alas. Anchorage 16 20,417 1,276
25. Colorado St.-Pueblo 13 18,530 1,425
2019-20 NCAA Division II Conference Attendance Leaders
Conference Schools Games Total Average
1. MIAA 14 196 251,994 1,286
2. NSIC 16 227 211,773 933
3. GLVC 16 225 164,251 730
4. Lone Star 17 246 159,711 649
5. CIAA 12 158 151,665 960
6. RMAC 16 224 150,365 671
7. Peach Belt 12 164 140,332 856
8. PSAC 18 255 131,349 515
9. SIAC 13 169 112,136 664
10. GLIAC 12 176 108,827 618
