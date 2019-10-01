Lukas Ryan Lee Miller, 5 months, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia, Kansas.
Lukas was born April 29, 2019 in Emporia the son of Trevor Miller and Rebecca Waggoner.
Lukas is survived by his parents, Rebecca Waggoner and Jourdaon Alley, and Trevor Miller of Emporia; a brother, Jasper Hagar of the home; grandparents, Christine and Toby Waggoner of Emporia, and Teresa Hopper of Emporia; and great-grandparents, Charlean McIlvain of Olpe, Kansas and LaVerne and Mike Hawkins of Emporia; and aunts, Cierra Waggoner and family and Misty Williams and family.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Cremation is planned following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
