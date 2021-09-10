TOPEKA -- The Emporia High girls golf team pulled off a historic feat when it finished third with a total score of 395 at the Seaman Invitational on Thursday.
“First time in my 20-plus years here we have broken 400 in the first two tournaments,” said head coach Rick Eckert.
Avary Eckert shot an 82 to finish third individually with Olivia Eckert coming in fourth with an 83.
“They both struck the ball well overall, but we have some work to do on putting as they both had 36 putts today,” Eckert said.
Ella Fessler placed 16th with a score of 104 and Lacey Rust came in 27th with a 126.
“Ella had a decent day, but just didn't string together enough good holes to really get on a roll,” Eckert said. “She was frustrated, but this was the first time she has even played this course. Lacey did a really nice job today cutting 13 shots off her score compared to last week, so we hope this positive trend can continue.”
McKenna Haynes, whom Eckert said had grown considerably as a player so far this season, injured her shoulder during the Seaman Invitational and was unable to finish.
“We are not sure of a return date, so we are just hoping the injury is not serious and she can rejoin us at some point,” her coach said.
The Spartans will head to Sand Creek Station in Newton on Tuesday.
“I'm really proud of all the girls and how much they are progressing with their games this early in the season,” Eckert said. “Hopefully we can continue to grow and improve.”
