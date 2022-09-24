EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
The Emporia community for donating 300.5 pounds of goods to the United Way of the Flint Hills food drive. The donations will go towards Morris County Care and Share, the Salvation Army and SOS to help people in need. It’s always great to see such generosity coming from our community.
To the David Traylor Zoo for celebrating yet another Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation. This is the 37th year the zoo has received this accreditation.
Flint Hills Technical College for ranking within the top 10 associate degree-granting colleges nationwide for three-year graduation rates for the third year in a row. FHTC’s Practical Nursing program also ranked No. 1 out of 1,107 programs nationwide for the number of graduates passing the National Council Licensure Examination. Way to go, FHTC!
The ESU community, who held a candlelight vigil in support of the 33 recently terminated faculty members. What a great showing of the relationships between faculty and students.
The Emporia High School Theatre students for being great role models at the children’s theatre workshop. EHS students taught around 30 children between the ages of 4-11 about costumes, dancing, acting and more.
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
