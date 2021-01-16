January 6, 2021 saw the darkest moments in American political history since the end of the Civil War. Following several speakers who advocated for violence, President Trump encouraged a group of his supporters who had fully bought into his delusion about winning the election by a landslide to storm the U.S. Capitol by telling them, “You will never take back our country with weakness. You’ll have to show strength; you’ll have to be strong.”
The site of a mob scaling the Capitol steps, breaking windows, and attacking Capitol police was shocking, but so was the attack on the integrity of the presidential election. Some members of Congress joined the President in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election in November.
When Congress met on January 6, eight senators and 139 members of the House of Representatives challenged the vote count in key states, beginning with Arizona. This action caused the joint session to dissolve into individual sessions in each chamber. It was during these sessions that the attack on our democracy occurred.
Both Kansas and Missouri elected members of Congress who had declared their intention to reject the elector votes submitted by the states. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and newly elected Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas were among the Senators prepared to object. Following the attack on the Capitol, both Marshall and Hawley maintained their stance. Hawley is considered to be a possible presidential candidate in 2024.
Kansas U.S. Representatives Ron Estes,Tracey Mann, and Jake LaTurner joined Trump’s quest to overturn the election by delaying the process in which Congress counts Electoral College votes and certifies the winner of the presidential race. In Missouri, Representatives Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer, and Jason Smith also signed up. An exception was Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, who announced on January 5 that he would not support attempts to overturn the election.
This attempted overturn of the presidential election occurred despite the declaration of the Attorney General of the United States confirming that there was no election fraud, and that none of the chief election officers in the individual states claimed election fraud in their states. State and federal courts across the country threw out cases due to a lack of evidence.
The unprecedented false claims by President Trump that there was voter fraud, combined with the support of these elected members of Congress, make a disturbing statement about these individuals, their betrayal of their oath of office, their apparent ignorance of the United States Constitution, and their individual motives.
The Constitution places the authority for elections with the states, and the oath of office for the members of Congress require that these elected officials support the U.S. Constitution rather than fealty to the President. What were their motives for voting against the certification of electors in several states?
Each of these politicians who have attempted to overturn the presidential election gives lip service to Americans having the right to free and fair elections. But the 2020 election has been certified by officials at every level in every jurisdiction as secure and fair. The only reason anyone believes there are issues with Joe Biden’s win is because our President refused to accept his loss, and some elected officials refuse to honor their oaths to the Constitution and accept their moral and lawful responsibilities.
We hope the nation survives this attack on our democracy, though only time will tell. Perhaps we as an electorate need to focus more on electing younger and more diverse politicians who might have a stronger sense of responsibility to our nation as a whole rather than politicians like Senators Hawley and Marshall, and other elected officials who apparently have lost their will to respect their constituents’ vote in a fair election or to fulfill their oaths of office to follow the U.S. Constitution..
Let’s look for future candidates who understand that leadership is first and foremost service with integrity to those led.
(1) comment
Somewhere Republicans crossed a line between the use the courts to address a grievance, or use of a legal process to challenge a state's Electors, and insurrection. The early lawsuits sought to suppress groups of ballots associated with select localities, mainly minority localities, by arguing the voting process itself was flawed while ignoring the results of other localities in the same state, mainly white ones, which operated under the same process. (I call that a violation of the Voting Rights Act.) Later lawsuits sought to suppress entire counties, mainly those containing said minority localities, with similar arguments. Subsequent lawsuits sought to suppress the votes of entire states with the same arguments. Having failed at all of these for lack of credible evidence, the next lawsuits sought to establish rogue slates of Electors; the next set of lawsuits sought to force Congress to recognize rogue Electors instead of those duly certified by the States, and finally there was the ultimate in lawsuits that sought to force Pence to reject all state-certified electors and pick the President and VP himself. Failing that the Republicans activated their base of armed misfits to rise in arms against civil authorities, to invade the Capitol and kill whatever legislators they could. Republican lawmakers chose their words very carefully in this to allow future denial of direct involvement. Remember, they are lawyers. They shouldn't be, but they are. They are still in office too, but they shouldn't be. Prepare for Insurrection 2.0 next week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.