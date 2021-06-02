Those who aren’t hitting the bike trails this weekend will still have the opportunity to be a part of Unbound Gravel festivities.
From 11 a.m. - midnight on Saturday, Emporia Main Street will host the Unbound Gravel Finish Line Party in downtown Emporia.
Casey Woods, Emporia Main Street director, said the event will be set up differently than it has been in years past.
“The food and beer vendors will be in the 700 block of Mechanic Street in the parking lot behind Gravel City Adventure and Supply Company,” he said. “ … There will be a separate Granada beer garden that is exclusively in the 800 block of Commercial Street.”
Woods said that those who want to watch as racers reach the finish line can do so along Commercial Street.
“The finish line will extend further south this year than in previous years, so the 800, 700 and 600 blocks will all provide great viewing opportunities for people to come down and ring cowbells and cheer people on,” he said.
There will be more than 20 different food vendors to choose from as well as the downtown restaurants, many of which will be playing live broadcasts of the race on their TVs.
“Of course, it sounds like it’s going to be a beautiful day for people to be outdoors ringing cowbells and cheering people through the finish line,” Woods said.
Woods said that there will not be COVID-19 restrictions, but he urged people to wear a mask if that helps them feel most comfortable and to get vaccinated. Additionally, he said there will be plenty of space to social distance as well as hand-washing stations.
“Take those personal preautions that you feel comfortable with, but we have taken a variety of different precautions to make sure that people can distance themselves and that we can sanitize areas and keep people safe as possible in a really fun event,” he said.
In addition to the Finish Line Party, Emporia Main Street is inviting people to meet at its office at 727 Commercial St. at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to participate in a chalking and mini-cleanup event.
“People can chalk sidewalks and welcome people into the community,” Woods said. “ … It’s a great family activity and we just encourage everybody to make plans to come down for that. … We’ll have chalk here, they just need to bring their artistic ability.”
With so many people coming to town for the weekend, Woods said that this was an opportunity for Emporia’s local economy to boost itself out of the effects of the pandemic as visitors stay in hotels, shop at local merchants and bike shops and eat at local restaurants.
“It’s really important to get businesses back on their feet, but beyond the event itself, the community support for gravel riding in this area is what brings people to this area to ride our gravel roads all year long and that’s extremely important,” he said.
Woods encouraged community members to be welcoming hosts to guests and to cheer them on as they finish their races.
“People getting out, ringing those cowbells and getting excited about folks coming into town and saying, ‘Thank you for coming to Emporia,’ being good stewards of the community and highlighting those different areas that people should go to and experience while they’re here is critically important to keeping those riders coming back on a consistent basis beyond even the Unbound Gravel event,” he said. “That equals more stays in hotels, more spending dollars in the local community and just more positive public relationships for the city of Emporia, Lyon County and the Flint Hills region as people go back home.”
