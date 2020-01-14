Due to dense fog in the area, the following districts have made adjustments to schedules for Tuesday, January 14:
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools - 2 hour delay
- Buses will run 2 hours late
- Maynard will not have morning preschool.
- All-day preschool begins at 12:45 p.m. and no lunch will be served.
- No morning breakfast served.
USD 284 Chase County Public Schools - 2 hour delay
