Janice Schulte, 90, of Emporia, Kansas died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her home.
Janice was born November 6, 1931 on the family farm outside of Peru, Nebraska the daughter of Raymond and C. Alfie (Nicholas) Redfern. She was a homemaker. Janice was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia, PEO chapter HY, and various book clubs and research study clubs in Emporia. She had a passion for reading, crossword puzzles, and lately Wordle, but she mostly devoted her time to her family and friends.
On June 7, 1954 Janice married Bill Schulte in Peru, Nebraska. He survives of the home. Other survivors include: sons, Scott Schulte and wife Amy of Overland Park, Kansas, Steven Schulte and wife Laurie of Omaha, Nebraska, Douglas Schulte and wife Jane of Gainesville, Florida; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Blumeyer and husband Dan, Brent Schulte and wife Morey, Suzanne Schulte-Slaney and husband Jonathan, Claire Schulte, Brenna Firestone and husband Jakob, and Gavin Schulte.
The family will receive friends during a reception/visitation from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P.M following the reception. Pastor Karla Sheffy of the church will be officiating. Interment will be 5:30 P.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Peru, Nebraska and will be officiated by Pastor Jim Corson of First United Methodist Church of Auburn, Nebraska.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or the Emporia Public Library and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
