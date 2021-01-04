New Year’s Day marked more than just a changing of the calendar for locals Krystyna Coop and Brandon Annett, who officially welcomed their new son into the world at 10:13 a.m.
Baby Elonn was Newman Regional Health’s first birth of 2021.
“It was really kind of a surprise this morning,” Annett said. “We had some plans, but I don’t think we were preparing to wake up and go to the hospital first thing on New Year’s Day.”
Baby Elonn — at just over six pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches long — will be joining two brothers, ages 4 and 8, and a 4-year-old sister.
While excited to introduce Elonn to friends and family members over the next few days, Coop said she was perhaps most looking forward to his first meeting with siblings.
“It’s going to be a very interesting family dynamic with the four years in age difference we have between them all,” Coop said. “But mostly, it’s just going to be another very big blessing for us and for our lives. His sister is more than ready to meet him, so we’ll see what the reaction is tomorrow. I know I’m very excited about it.”
Having experienced a less-than-stellar 2020 like many others, both Coop and Annett viewed Elonn’s arrival as a sign of positives to come, and an indication of his future resilience.
“I’m just still in awe, to be honest with you,” Annett said. “To start out a new year with something so special is a blessing, to say the least. It’s a lot to take in, especially on a day where we’re seeing all the snow and the first big snow on this day since 2013. It’s just another of those special little details that we’ll be able to share with him when he gets older.”
“After such a hard year in 2020, having Elonn come to us on the first day of 2021 really makes us feel like things are going to start becoming right again,” Coop added. “I think it’s a message for us to expect good things, and I know we’re both ready to have him become a part of our family and be a person we’ll always love and cherish.”
